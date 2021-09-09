Ronald Gant Moshier, 75, passed away September 7, 2021 at his home. Mr. Moshier is survived by his sister, Judy Fletcher; nieces, Elizabeth Castle, Julie Colston, and Tracey Taylor; nephews, Howard Foote and John Favara; great nieces, Ashton Costa, Sarah Grace Castle, Mary Taylor, Jasper Taylor, Jessie Colston, and Hannah Favara; great nephews, Brad Colston and Hamilton Favara. He was preceded in death by his parents, McKinley Clinton Moshier and Jessie Mae Clemens; his wife, Jamye Stegall Moshier; and his sisters, Martha Ann Moshier and Kathy Stanley Foote. Service will be 2PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Stanley officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Howard Foote, Paul Colston, Guy Castle, and Brad Colston. Visitation will be Friday, September 10th 1PM until service time at Baldwin Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.
