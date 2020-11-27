Sarah Mary "Sally" Pegler Mosier died Friday, November 27, 2020, at Magnolia Manor in Tupelo, MS. She was 85. Sally was born on May 4, 1935 in Columbus, OH to Charles Arthur Pegler and Sarah Kinney Pegler. She married Robert Dale "Bob" Mosier on June 14, 1958. In the summer of 1980, Sally and her family moved from Collinsville, IL because Bob was transferred to the Tupelo location of Phillips Day-Brite. She has lived here ever since. Sally was passionate about many things, including gardening with flowers, sewing, and breeding and training boxer dogs. She was a founding member of the Tupelo Kennel Club, and a long-time member of the American Boxer Club. She had a deep love of animals as she had many pedigree boxer pets over the course of her life. She realized the sacredness of all God's creatures. She loved the zest of life and took great pleasure in educating others with her vast experience and knowledge with dog training and breeding as well as gardening. Sally loved spending time collecting dolls and was a member of the United Federation of Doll Clubs. Most important was her endless love for her loving soulmate and husband, Bob Mosier. All services will be private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be posted for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Sally is survived by her son, Bill Mosier and his wife Lennie of Riverside, CA; daughter-in-law, Kathy Mosier of Starkville, MS; grandsons, Robert Mosier and Dale Mosier, both of Riverside, CA; and longtime family friend, Kathy Aycock McMurry of Tupelo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bob Mosier; her son, James Robert Mosier; and her brother, John Austin Pegler.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.