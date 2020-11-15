Sarah Frances Hutchison Mosley, 94, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born on August 2, 1926 in Meltonia, MS to the late Louis B. and Ella Euhenia Faulkner Hutchison. She wed Haley Mosley on October 12, 1946, their union would span 70 years until Haley's death on July 3, 2017. During her career, Frances worked for Baxter Laboratory, retiring after 37 years of dedicated service. She was a devout Southern Baptist who attended Providence Baptist Church in Cleveland for over 50 years. A faithful member, she sang in the church choir. Upon moving to Amory, she was a member of Meadowood Baptist Church until her death. Frances's faith in Jesus Christ guided her life. Her closest friends were members of her church family and they enjoyed getting together singing and fellowshipping. Frances loved to travel and spent time with family and friends. A sports enthusiast, she especially enjoyed watching Ole Miss and Atlanta Braves. The Most important things in Frances's life were her family and her love for God. She will leave a lasting legacy of faith and love for her loved ones. She is survived by her son, Louis Marlon Mosley (Janet), Fulton; daughter, Pamela Mosley Farmer, GA; grandchildren, Melissa Patoprsty (Scott), Brian Mosley (Jessica), Carla Umphlett (John), Bobby Farmer, Kyle Flynn (Lauren), Chris Gosa (Miranda), Brian Gosa; brothers, James Hutchison, Mobile, AL, John Hutchison (Pat), Boise, ID; great grandchildren, Braden Umphlett, Ainsley Umphlett, Jace Umphlett, Chloe Mosley, Bailey Flynn, Rhett Flynn, Payton Gosa and a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by a sister, Anna Box; brothers, Raymond and Clyde Hutchison; sin in law, Robert Farmer and a sister in law, Pearl Hutchison. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Bro. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Burial will follow in Turon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Johnny Robinson, Jeff Andrews, Ben Andrews, Randy Hutchison, Kyle Flynn, Brad Feaster and Dennis Box. Visitation will be Thursday morning prior to the service from 10-10:45 AM. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com.
