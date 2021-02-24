Janet Mosley, 66, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at her residence in Fulton. Services will be on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 2 PM at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 5-7 PM at Meadowood Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Turon Cemetery.

