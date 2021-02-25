Janet Walls Mosley, 66, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Zion, Ill to the late James H. walls and Evelyn Scott Walls. Janet was a graduate of Smithville High School and worked as an inspector in the area furniture industry. She was also a very talented decorator and was very instrumental in helping Janice Pitts set up for the Tupelo Furniture Market and the High Point Furniture Market in North Carolina. She enjoyed gardening, working in her flower beds, painting and decorating. She especially enjoyed going thrifting with her granddaughter, Bailey. Janet was always one to listen to her heart, and by that she was known for her poetry, especially writing and reading poems during Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family. More than anything, she lived her life totally for God, letting the love and light of Christ radiate from her life. She served the Lord at Meadowood Baptist Church where she was on the Senior Adult Committee and the Bereavement Ministry. There will never be adequate words to describe her love for God, dedication to her family and friends other than the simple fact that Janet made the Lord's work her life's work. She is survived by her husband of 23 years, Louis Mosley, Amory; sons, Chris Gosa (Miranda), Sulligent, Brian "Bubba" Gosa (Karen), Sulligent, Kyle Flynn (Lauren), Amory and Bryan Mosley (Jessyca), Smithville; daughter, Missy Patoersty (Scott), Santa Rosa Beach, FL; sister, Debra Pruitt, Smithville; brothers, Carlos Walls, Smithville, Daniel Walls (Terri), Aberdeen, Richard Walls, Smithville and Jerry Walls (Jackie), Smithville; stepmother, Nola Mae Walls, Smithville; grandchildren, Jon-Michael McNab, Elissa Lawrence, Dylan Gosa, Payton Gosa, Bailey Flynn, Rhett Flynn and Chloe Mosley; great grandchildren, Anna Grace Gosa, Eli Metcalfe and Aurum Alora McNab; a host of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sisters, GenevaJo Jackson and Vickey Stephens. Funeral Services will be held at 2 PM on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at Meadowood Baptist Church in Amory with Dr. Lloyd Sweat officiating. Burial will follow in Turon Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Frank Owen, Milton Threadgill, Jason Gallop, Carlos Walls, Daniel Walls, Richard Walls, Jerry Walls and Joe Stephens. Visitation will be held at the church on Saturday evening from 5 PM -7 PM. Janet will lie in state at the church on Sunday from 1 PM until service time. Condolences may be shared online at clevelandmoffettfuneraslhome.com.
