Jessie Faye Mosley, 73, passed away Saturday, May 08, 2021, at Sunshine Health Care in Pontotoc .Graveside. Services will be on Saturday May 15, 2021 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Cemetery . Visitation will be on Friday May 14, 2021 4:00 - 6:00 at Serenity Simmons Funeral Chapel 722 Coulter Drive New Albany. Serenity Simmons Funeral Home of New Albany is in charge of arrangements.

