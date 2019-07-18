TUPELO, MS -- Osie Lee Mosley, 74, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at New Dimensions Church. Visitation will be on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 4-6pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Porter's Memorial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

