BOONEVILLE -- Bobby Moss, 73, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Magnolia Regional Medical Center in Corinth. Services will be on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at New Lebanon Free Will Baptist Church. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the church.

