HOULKA -- Cathy Moss, 62, passed away Wednesday, August 07, 2019, at her home in Houlka, Mississippi. Services will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 12:00 P.M.- 2:00 P.M. at Houston Funeral Home in Houston, MS.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.