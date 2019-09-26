NEW ALBANY -- Donald Moss, 64, passed away Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Southaven. Services will be on Saturday @ 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Pleasant Ridge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.