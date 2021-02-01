Jeffrey Moss, 55, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, 2/3/2021 at 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. at Tupelo Chapel of Memories. For more information please visit our website (associatedfuneral.com) .

