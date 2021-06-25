Kendra Michelle Moss, 23, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home in Pontotoc. Services will be on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 2PM at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Visitation will be on Sunday, June 27, 11Am until service time at Pontotoc Apostolic Church. Burial will follow at Baldwin Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.