BALDWYN -- Roy "R.B." Moss, 74, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Longwood Nursing Facility in Booneville. Services will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1 pm at Kesler Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Saturday from 11-1 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prentiss Memorial Gardens.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.