Johney Ray Motes Sr., 84, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 30, 2020, at the NMMC Hospice. He was born on on May 11, 1935 in Memphis, TN to Lonnie and Irene Motes. He married the love of his life, Rosie Bradley, on October 31st, 1956 and they spent 63 wonderful years together. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 28 years and retired as a Senior Master Sargeant but continued to work at Columbus Air Force base as a civilan for an additional 20 years. Johney enjoyed the great outdoors and he loved to hunt with his children and grandchildren. He was full of life and humor. He also enjoyed writing songs of his love and praise for Jesus Christ. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, February 01, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins and Bro. Eddie Scott officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rosie Bradley Motes; sons, Johney Ray Motes JR. (Wilma), Jeffrey Motes, David Motes, Steven Motes (Lynda); daughter, Kathy Kirk (Gary); daughter-in-law, Sandra Motes; (15) grandchildren; (1) step-grandchild; (26) great-grandchildren; (2) step-great-grandchildren;(1)great-great-grandchild and (3) brothers. He was preceded in death his parents; (6) siblings, daughter-in-law, Lynn Motes; grandchildren, Alex and Rose Marie; great-grandchildren, Anna Rose and Larsyn. Pallbearers will be Johney Leonard Motes, Heith Cochran, Waylon Daniel, Josh Motes, Dylan Jones and Tristen Daniel. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.watersfuneralservice.com
