Steven Motes 55, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at his home. He was born on Sept. 26, 1965 to Johney Ray Sr. and Rosie Laverne Motes in Wichita, Kansas. He married Lynda Joyner on April 21, 1987. He enjoyed fishing, bingo, cards, working in his shop and especially spending time with his family. He was a self employed carpenter and a Baptist. Survivors include his loving wife of 34 years, Lynda Motes; together they had three beautiful kids, Ashley (Jerry) Smith, Steven Kyle Motes and Jessica (Danny) Taylor. He has 8 living grandchildren he adored: Mackenzie, Wesley, Jaiden, Ezekial, Braden, Caiden, Jayce and Breanna; his mother, Rosie Motes; brothers, Johney, Jeff and David Motes; sister, Kathy Kirk; host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 2:00 p. m. with Bro. Bobby Robbins officiating. Burial will be in Campbelltown Cemetery. He was preceded in death by his father, Johney Ray Motes, Sr.; grandparents, Jeff and Clytee Bradley and Lonnie and Irene Motes; grandchild, Anna-Rose Louise Crouch. Pallbearers will be Michael Howell, Adam Howell, Rabbit Edge, Glen Williams, Randy and Sam Mitchell. Visitation will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday from noon until service time @ 2:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
