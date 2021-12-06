Tonya Pace Moudy, 46, passed away on Saturday, December 05, 2021 at her home. She never met a stranger and enjoyed shopping and going to yard sales. Funeral services will be held at a later date. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 26 years, Charles Moudy SR of Baldwyn; sons, Timothy Moudy (Summer) of Dyersburg, TN and Tyler Moudy of Starkville; (4) grandchildren, Noah Moudy, Marlee Moudy, Ava Moudy and Alana Moudy. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Alice Williams Pace. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

