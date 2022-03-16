Carroll Flake Mounce, 84, passed away Monday, March 14, 2022, at his home in Ecru. Flake was born on North Road in Ecru to Noah Webster "N.W." Mounce and Elsie Irene Stone Mounce. Flake graduated from Ecru High School and attended IJC where he majored in poker. Flake married the love of his life, Dorothy Mask Mounce on September 1, 1956, and together they brought four children into the world. Flake and Dorothy were married 65 years. Flake is a member of Ecru Baptist Church. In Flake's early years he worked in Aurora, IL and was involved with his father in several businesses, including cotton buying. Flake was an entrepreneur of several businesses as well as being a cotton classer for USDA many years where he traveled for work to thirteen states. Flake made many lifelong friends through his cotton classing years. He enjoyed gardening, collecting coins and music albums, real estate investing, reading, and watching Gunsmoke. Flake was blessed by being surrounded by his wife and children on the day of his death. Flake and his wife have been lovingly cared for in their home for 2 years by Sue Judon, Kay Berry, Becky Swords, Annie Leseur, M.J. Crumpton, Roxanne Decker, Freda Fitzpatrick, and Polly Bradford. Services will be Thursday, March 17, 2022, at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Tommy Inmon officiating. Burial will follow in Ecru Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Flake is survived by his wife, Dorothy Mask Mounce; his children, Regina Mounce Russell(Reid), Johnny Mounce(Pat), Lisa Mounce Gooch(Jeff), and Jeffery Mounce(Marcie); grandchildren, Leslie Russell Hale, Cole Russell(Kelli), Ben Russell(Allison), Austin Russell(Emily), Shea Mounce Marcum, Weston Mounce(Katie), Nate Mounce(Katie), Grant Gooch(Lakyn), Jaret Gooch(Devin), Lindsay Gall(Jay), Whitnye Winfield, Lacye Hamilton(Cody), Patrick Ellingburg, Taylor Nichols, Tanner Thweatt, and Mikayla Thweatt; 29 great grandchildren; and one sister, Patsy Amelia Mounce Davis. He was preceded in death by parents, Noah Webster "N.W." Mounce and Elsie Irene Stone Mounce; sisters, Ouida Stone Mounce and Anna Dorris Yarbrough; and his grandson, USMC Corporal Blake Mounce. Pallbearers will be Cole Russell, Grant Gooch, Ben Russell, Jaret Gooch, Austin Russell, Weston Mounce, and Nate Mounce. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 16th 5-8PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc and Thursday, March 17th 10-11AM prior to service time.
