Mrs. Joyce Owens

Born to Lee Henry and Malinda Sims Gabriel in Grayson County, Texas on 10 September 1933, Joyce was baptized at an early age and became an active member of Saint James United Methodist Church, Sherman, Texas. She was the oldest of four children. Joyce’s parents, brother Charles Gabriel, sister Rose Gabriel McKee, and spouse William Grant Owens preceded her in death as did her fourth child—daughter Gretchen (Greta’s twin sister).
Joyce graduated from Fred Douglass Elementary School and Fred Douglass High School, Sherman, Texas, Class of 1951 and attended Wiley College, Marshall, Texas, majoring in Business. After marrying William Grant Owens in Texas, the family moved to Mississippi where they became business owners of Owens Grocery and Market in 1964. During 1971, they opened Owens Super Center.
In Amory, Joyce joined Saint James United Methodist Church and served in various capacities. As a member of the United Methodist Women (UMW) at the local, Tupelo District, and the Mississippi Conference levels, Joyce represented UMW and her church at conferences, traveling across the United States. Joyce served the local UMW as president and treasurer. She was a member of the Adult Choir, a Finance chairperson, an Evangelism chairperson, on the Amory Railroad Festival team, and on the Winning Back our Youth program team. For her community, she helped charter two nonprofits: the West Amory Civic Improvement Club and the West Amory Charity Club.
Joyce Owens passed onto eternity 21 January 2022, leaving her beloved brother Herman (Annie) Gabriel, Houston, Texas; five children: Peggy (Louie) Pickens, Texas, Lori Polk, Mississippi, Marty Polk, Mississippi, Greta (Ret. LtCol Harold) McKelvey, Texas, and Rev. Steven (Diane) Owens, Mississippi; thirteen grandchildren: Alysia Trahan, Allison Pickens, Alana Pickens, Gabriel Polk, Porshia Polk, Zachary Polk, Eleanor Polk, Charles Polk, Quenton Brooks, Ann McKelvey, Matthew McKelvey, Justin Owens, and Jenisha Owens; seventeen great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces: Joseph Herbert, Esq., Laura Peavy, Patrick Gabriel, Ronald McKee, Norma Jo Briscoe, Frances McKee, Malinda McKee-Hennie, and Andrea McKee.
Cherished friendships included: Ruby Shaw, Terrell, Texas, Joe Smith, Atlanta, Georgia, Mary Helen Bailey, Amory, Mississippi, Shirley Booker, Gulfport, Mississippi, the late Jessie Mae Lowe, and the late Willie Belle Smith.
