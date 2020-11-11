Peggy Lee Mull-Johnson, 56, passed away Sunday, November 01, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredrickburge. Services will be on Sunday November 15, 2020 2:00 at Serenity Autry Funeral Chapel . Visitation will be on Sunday 11:00 - 1:45 before service at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenfield Presbyterian Church Cemetery 5024 Old Hwy 7 Waterford, MS . Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Holly Springs is in charge of arrangements .

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.