Pontotoc: Mrs Mary Jane Eames Mull, 89 passed at North MS Medical Center, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from complications of Covid. She was the daughter of James T. Eames,and Josie Perdue Eames at Union Hall, Virginia on July 29, 1932. Mary was a very kind loving and friendly person, She loved her cat Ollie and loved watching Wheel of Fortune and crocheting. She attended Charity Baptist Church in Pontotoc. , was a retired Data porcessor for the DMV in Virginia. Mary Jane was the widow of Leroy Mull, Jr. She leaves Her daughter Joyce Ann Smith (Joey) of Union Hall, Va,2 sons James Mull (Michelle) of Pontotoc and Leroy Mull Jr (Lynn) of Dillsburg, Va. Special Friends Mary Ruff, Ray and Patti Kertoulis, all of Pa. She also leaves 3 sisters Josie Brown of Roanoke Va, Bunny Prather, of Aurora, Co and Jean of NC. Also she has 3 grandchildren, Tyffanie Kirpatrick (Matt) of Enola, Pa, Brandi Cole of Jacksonville, NC and Tracie Mull of Mechanicsburg Pa, her great grandchildren, Hayley Smith and Dakota Smith both of Union Hall, Va, and Mazee Kirkpatrick of Enola, Pa. She is proceded by her parents, one daughter, Marie Duvall, 1 grandchild Robbie Dent 2 Sisters, Joyce Wheeling and Dot Hicks. 3 Brothers, Richard Eames, Bill Eames, and J W Eames. Our family at Associated are very honored to have been chosen to serve the Mull family. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO ARE IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
