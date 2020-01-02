Coral Jean Mullen had a peaceful passing at home with her daughter and family by her side Tuesday, December 31, 2019. She was 82 years old. She was born in Osborne, KS on April 11, 1937 and had a wonderful childhood on the farm with her three brothers, Richard Ives, Roger Ives and Larry Ives and one sister, Dorothy June Yarnell. She shared many happy memories of that time in her life. She spent her adult life with her husband, Lloyd and four children, Diana Mullen Downey, Mark A. Mullen (Elizabeth), Debra Mullen Ryan (Randy) and William Lloyd Mullen (Regan Ruelas). She was a dedicated wife and mother. Her children will attest to the love and comfort she always provided. No matter where she was, she was home to all of them. She found great joy in her grandson, Joseph L. Mullen and granddaughters, Jessica L. Downey, Michelle Downey Reis (Michael), Lindsey Glover Knight (Justin), Jennifer Mullen Smith (Sam), Molly Ryan Rock (Kenny), Miranda D. Ryan and Mallory D. Ryan. She was a dedicated and faithful Christian and shared that with everyone, everywhere she went. She loved her church family at South Green Baptist Church and serving with them always. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd L. Mullen, Her daughter, Diana Mullen Downey, Her parents Ancil and Dorothy Ives and her brothers, Robert Ives and Richard Ives (Donna). Services will be 11 AM Saturday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Matt Hudson officiating. Private family burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Timmy Hooper, Kenny Rock, Evan Greene, Sam Spencer and Paul McKinney. Visitation will be Friday from 6 - 8. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
57°
Rain
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible..
Tonight
Rain. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.
Updated: January 2, 2020 @ 5:19 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.