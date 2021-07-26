Amanda Rose Robison Mullins, 50, began her new life in Heaven on Saturday, July 24, 2021. Born on May 17, 1971, in Amory, MS, she was the daughter of Barbara Nell Ausborn Robison and the late Arthur Charles Robison. Amanda was a brilliant young woman who graduated in 1989 from Smithville High School as the Valedictorian. She married the love of her life, Chris Mullins, on August 7, 1999, and together they were blessed with a son, Ethan. Amanda had one of the most important jobs there was, she helped shape the future of America as a full time homemaker and home educator. Amanda was a member of the Christian Home Educators of North Mississippi. One of the things she was most proud of was the fine young man her son had become and his graduating from High School. A faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Smithville, Amanda loved the Lord with her heart and soul. Her faith and love for the Lord and her family gave her the greatest joy in life. She was loving, kind, compassionate, giving, with a very vibrant personality. Despite any struggles in life, she always had a great smile on her face. She was passionate about helping disadvantaged children and always looking out for those overlooked. In her down time, she loved going to Theme parks, spending time with her family, and playing board games with her friends and family. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music. Some of her close friends were Tanya Jones, Tracy May, Dee Dee Caldwell, Gail Peters, and Michelle Johnson. A precious soul who touched so many lives, her friends and family would tell you that she always praised the Lord in good and bad times. Now, they have comfort knowing that she is with Him, healed and in the presence of his glory. She will be missed dearly. She was everything that this world needs more of. Those left to cherish her memories include her husband, Chris Mullins, Smithville; son, Christopher "Ethan" Mullins, Smithville; mother, Barbara Nell Ausborn Robison; brother, Rickey Robison (Janice); nieces and nephews, Neil Knight, Blaine Knight and Tracy Knight; Leslie Hipps and Dayton Hipps; Mason Mullins, Marley Mullins; Heather King, Laurin King, Mark King, and Tylor Mullins; and Colton Clavijo. She was preceded in death by her dad, Arthur Charles Robison. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 3:00 pm at Victory Baptist Church in Smithville, with Bro. Johnny Hughes officiating. A private family only burial will follow in Turon Cemetery, Itawamba County, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Victory Baptist Church from 5:00- 8:00 pm. Another visitation will take place on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 2:00 pm until the service hour at the church in Smithville, MS.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.