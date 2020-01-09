Annie J. Mullins, 54, was born on July 29, 1965 to the late Horace Mullins and Katherine Jones in Ashland, MS. He departed his earthly life on January 5, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Courtney Mullins; two sisters, Ruby Knox and Mary (Stanley) Jeanes; three brothers: Horace Mullins, John Mullins, and Sammie Mullins; one step-brother, Earl Adams; three step-sisters: Dorothy Prather, Lexie Rucker, and Aradella (Jake) Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be held Friday, January 10, 2020 from 12:00 noon-8:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home in Ripley, MS; with the family present from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm. Service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Foster and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Ripley, MS. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Hopkins Cemetery in Walnut, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit www.fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
