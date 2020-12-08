Dennis Ray Mullins, 79, passed away Friday November 27, 2020 at Cox Medical Center in Branson, MO. Memorial Services will be held 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Essary Springs Baptist Church. Visitation begins at 12:00 pm. Mr. Mullins was born in Corinth to the late Dennis F. and Blanche Margaret Hurst Mullins and spent his early life in Alcorn County. He attended Middleton (TN) High School and graduated from Whitehaven High School in Memphis. He worked 30 years for International Harvester/Navistar retiring in 1998. A member of the Essary Springs Baptist Church, he also was a Mason with membership in the Adams Lodge in Middleton and the Jonesboro Lodge in Walnut. Mr. Mullins is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judieth Gale Bennett Mullins; one daughter, Angelia (Keith) Huels of Branson, MO; two sons, Michael Ray (Angel) Mullins of Memphis and Kenneth Mark Mullins of Walnut; a sister, Margaret S. (Chip) Reese of Maryville, TN; a brother, Randall (Sharon) Mullins of Tacoma, WA; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Clayton Bennett of Fisherville, TN; and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Samaritan's Purse or The Gideons International.
