llene Hamon Mullins, 88, departed this life for her home in eternity on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 from Mercy Medical Center in Roger, Ark. Born in Henryetta, Oklahoma on July 3, 1932 to the late Pad Hamon and Eula Mae Miller Hamon, she married Louie Winston Mullins on June 23, 1955. They lived over 40 years in Vicksburg, MS. Ilene spent her life as a woman devoted to her husband and his work (off shore drilling rigs) and their children. Mr. Mullins died on December 23, 2017. She was a housewife and homemaker and always helped provide what the family needed to grow and prosper. She loved her house plants and flowers, cooking and canning. Ilene had a soft, sweet personality and loved doing for others. She and Louie were faithful and active members of the Cross Point Ministries on Eason Boulevard in Tupelo and loved Bible reading and study. A service celebrating her life will be held at Noon Saturday, June 26, 2021 from Cross Point Ministries in Tupelo with Bro. Reggie Miller officiating. Burial will follow in the Brewer Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 AM - service time on Saturday only at the Church, 129 North Eason Boulevard, Tupelo, MS 38804. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends and neighbors. Ilene is survived by her children, Deborah Lynn Gentry (Leon) of Rogers, Arkansas, David Glynn Mullins (Teresa) of Ellisville, Ms. and Rodney Mullins (Regina Ann) of the Brewer Community; 6 grandchildren, Deborah Walden, Rebecca Reed, Regina Phipps, Bryce Mullins and Blayne Mullins, and Michael Arguello and their families; 12 great grandchildren; a twin sister, Helene Bailey of Charleston, SC; and a brother, Bill Hamon of Statesboro, GA. She was preceded death by her parents, her husband, two sisters and two brothers. Memorials may be made to Cross Point Ministries, 129 North Eason Blvd, Tupelo, MS 38804.
