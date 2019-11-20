For 68 years, Margaret Ann Bell Mullins lived a rich, full Christian life. On November 18, 2019 she departed this life unexpectedly of natural causes at The Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Funeral Services cherishing the life of Mrs. Mullins will be at 2 PM Thursday, November 21 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Paul Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery near Walnut. Mrs. Mullins was born March 23, 1951 in Brownfield, MS, the daughter of the late Buford E. and Ruth Boyd Bell. She attended Walnut High School and was married November 4, 1977 to her best friend and soul mate, Terry Everett Mullins who preceded her in death on July 6, 1998. A member of Brownfield Baptist Church, lifelong resident of Walnut and homemaker, Mrs. Mullins dedicated her life to her Christian faith and caring for her family. Affectionately known as "Ann", she served as caregiver to her many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Mrs. Mullins will be remembered for her singing, whether at church or at home, she always had a song on her heart. She read her Bible daily and instilled The Lord's Prayer in her family's everyday routine. Reminiscing about the old days, playing cards with her grandchildren, leaving voice mails for her family and watching television were favorite pasttimes. A beautiful mother, sister, aunt and "Mimmie", Mrs. Mullins' love and all around goodness has left her family and friends with a void in their lives, but not without leaving behind wonderful memories. Visitation will continue today until service time at The Ripley Funeral Home. Her loving memories will be shared by her daughters, Brandi Mathis (Marty) of Walnut and Jennifer Roberson (Kyle) of Middleton, TN, one sister, Donna Crum of Corinth, six grandchildren, Madison, Connor and Bailey Mathis all of Walnut, Luke, Ryan and Nate Roberson, all of Middleton, TN, her mother in law, Lenis Mullins and a host of nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Carol Nails and Ruby Doris Garner and three brothers, Buford Bell, Jr., Charles Bell and Tommy Bell. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mullins family at www.ripleyfuneralhome.com
