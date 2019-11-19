TIPPAH COUNTY -- Margaret Ann Bell Mullins, 68, RESIDENT OF WALNUT, passed away Monday, November 18, 2019, at Tippah County Hospital in Ripley. Services will be on Thursday, November 21 at 2 PM at The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Wednesday, November 20 from 5 PM to 8 PM at The ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Campground Cemetery.

