Marshall Woodroe Mullins, 75, resident of Walnut, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 7, 2021 at Methodist Hospital North in Memphis, TN following an extended illness. Funeral Services honoring the life of Mr. Mullins will be at 4 PM Wednesday, March 10 at Ebenezer Church near Chalybeate with burial in the church cemetery. Bro. Doc Dollar and Bro. Kevin Lindley will officiate. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Mullins was born May 13, 1945 in Tippah County, the son of the late Charlie and Gladys Hodum Mullins. He was a 1963 graduate of Kossuth High School and was a farmer throughout his life. A Christian, Mr. Mullins will be remembered for his love of family, helping others, going out to eat and tending to his cows. Fishing, hunting, traveling and kareioke were favorite pastimes. Survivors include two daughters, Lisa Shea (Tinker) and Teresa McKenzie (Carlton), one son, Greg Mullins (Suzy), six grandchildren,Kristy Shea, Hailey Weatherly (Kyle), Cotton Shea (Chelsea), Erica Ketchum, Tyler Ketchum, Madalyn Mullins, fourteen great grandchildren, a special friend of seven years, Annette Barnes and a host of nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Richardson Mullins, a sister, Peggy Ilene Mullins, five brothers, JZ , Tommy, Billy, Marlin and Mitchell Mullins and a granddaughter, Toni Lynn Ketchum. The family request that memorials be directed to Ebenezer Church, 88 cr 655, Walnut, MS 38683. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Mullins family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.