Marshall Mullins, 75, passed away Sunday, March 07, 2021, at Methodist North Hospital in Memphis, TN. Services will be on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 4PM at Ebenezer Church. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 5PM to 9PM at Ebenezer Church. Burial will follow at Ebenezer Cemetery.

