Nellie Rue Rollins Mullins, 90, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Fulton. She was born December 10, 1929 to the late Alma Eugene Rollins and the late Bennie Barnes Rollins. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, and loved to cook. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Services will be 1:00 pm on Friday March 6, 2020 at Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton, MS, where she will lie in state from 10:00 until service time at 1:00. Officiating the service will be John Holland and Bro. Steve Crone. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 Thursday, March 5, at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Grays Cemetery in Nettleton. Senter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Survivors include her daughters: Joanne (Steve) Crone of Shannon, Betty Bradley-Watkins of Fulton, Priscilla (Craig) West of Fulton; grandsons: Tony (Ann Francis) Crone, Chris (Sheena) Bradley, Anthony (Dakota) Ponds, Michael (Dawn) Bradley; granddaughters: Kayla (Will) Hawkins, Melissa (Kevin) Holcomb, Amber West; great-granddaughters: Beth Crone, Anna Beth Harris, Tori Bradley, Addie Hawkins, Ava Hawkins; great-grandsons: Kypton Bradley, Colton Kyle, Thomas Ponds, Hudson Hawkins; brother, Jesse Rollins. Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd Bailey, husband, William "Pete" Mullins; brothers: Ellie Rollins and Eugene Rollins; sisters: Alice Rollins and Wanda Rollins; grandson, Kevin Crone; granddaughter, Penny Davis Pallbearers will be Tony Crone, Chris Bradley, Anthony Ponds, Tommy Hawkins, Ben Rollins, Will Hawkins Special thanks to her personal caregiver Brenda Kyle and to nurses and aids from Sanctuary Home Hospice for all the great care. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
