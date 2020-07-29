Dolores Weatherall Munn, 88, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Magnolia Manor of Tupelo. Due to COVID precautions, only immediate family will gather for a private service. Please remember her and share condolences with the family by visiting the on-line register at www.browningpontotoc.com Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Munn, and survived by their four daughters-Brenda Holloway (David) of Clinton; Melissa Campbell (Preston) of Pontotoc; Vicki Cothen (Nathan) of Beaumont, Texas; and Lori Parker (Dale) of Clinton. She leaves seven grandchildren-Lan Holloway (Jennifer), Brandon Holloway, Georgia Claire Campbell, Emory Cothen (Macie), Ethan Cothen (Brooke), Reed Parker, and Jake Parker, as well as two great-grandchildren, Brooks and Caroline Holloway. She is also survived by her younger sister, Dorothy Jane Weatherall Chaudoin (Ray). A lifelong resident of Pontotoc, Dolores was born on May 30, 1932 to George and Gladys Weatherall. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1950, and in 1951 was married to Jimmy Munn, also of Pontotoc. They were to invest their nearly 59 years together in raising their daughters, serving their Lord at First Baptist Church, and in building Jimmy's business with Tom's Foods. Dolores cannot be remembered without honoring and thanking First Baptist Church of Pontotoc. Carried to church there as a baby, Dolores later surrendered her life to Christ and was baptized there. She and Jimmy were married in the parsonage of the church, and during the late 1950s, Dolores served as the first church secretary. She would remain a faithful servant of Christ at First Baptist throughout her life, welcoming new babies through Cradle Roll, teaching children's Sunday School, serving on numerous committees, and supporting missions through Women's Missionary Union. Dolores will also be remembered for her many creative interests, especially for her sewing, reproduction dolls, gardening, quilts, paintings, and caramel cakes. Above all, her faithfulness to Christ, family, and friends will live on in the lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to First Baptist Church of Pontotoc, 31 Washington Street, Pontotoc, MS 38863.
