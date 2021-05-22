Bobby Murff, 81, passed away Friday, May 21, 2021, at River Place Nursing Center in Amory . Services will be on Monday, May 24, 2021 at 7 PM at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Monday from 5 until 6:45 prior to the service on Monday evening at Cleveland Moffett Funeral Home.

