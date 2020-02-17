Willie Florence Brown Murff, known to many as "Cis," died peacefully in the late evening hours of Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was blessed with a 92-year earthly pilgrimage. Born Feb. 4, 1928 in Steens (Lowndes Co.) to Walter Lewis Brown and Marjorie Green Brown, Florence attended the public schools there and graduated from Steven D. Lee High School. She received her BA degree from Mississippi State College for Women (now MUW) in Columbus and later obtained her MA from Mississippi State University. She later in life completed her coursework on a Doctorate. After her marriage to James C. Murff, Sr., they moved from Lowndes County to Tupelo in 1958. She and James were charter members of St. Luke United Methodist Church and remained faithful to God and the Methodist faith all their lives. Active in all phases of her Church, she served on the Administrative Board, was a Sunday school teacher and never missed being the leader of Vacation Bible School. Florence was a devoted, dedicated, and consummate elementary education teacher for 32 years teaching primarily 5th grade at Rankin School. She was stalwart, loved learning herself and expected and saw that her students achieved at their highest level. A buyer and collector of antiques, Cis was an avid reader, enjoyed genealogy, playing bridge, and traveling the USA and abroad. A classic Southern woman with whom manners were a must, Cis's life made a difference and a grateful family, Church, and community express their gratitude for her earthly journey. A celebration of Death and Resurrection will be held at 11 A.M. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo with her pastor, Rev. Rob Gill officiating. Visitation will be at the Church Wednesday only from 10 AM-service time. A graveside service committal will follow at 2 P.M. in historic Friendship Cemetery in Columbus. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. Florence is survived by her son, Jim Murff (Mandy) of Tupelo; a special friend and companion, Joe Bell of Tupelo; her grandchildren, Allicyn Coleman Hewett of Flowood, MS, John Coleman of Alexandria, VA, Montana Murff Purvis (Matt) of Ingomar, Garrett Hill of Tupelo, Macon Murff of Macon, GA, Rivers C. Murff of Tupelo, and Emery Sage Murff of Tupelo and one great-grandchild, Kalin Hewett of Oxford, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband James C. Murff, Sr.; her daughter, Karen Murff Coleman who died on April 27, 2019; and her siblings, Ovid Porter "Bubba" Brown, and Robert Lewis Brown. Pallbearers will be her Brown nephews, Bruce, Grant, Brad, Bryan, Russell, and Brett. Memorials may be made to St Luke UMC, 1400 Clayton Avenue, Tupelo, MS 38804 or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. (662 840 5000)
