Billy Lynn Murphree entered the gates of heaven at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo on October 24, 2019 at the age of 63. Born on March 26, 1956 in Bruce, he was the son of Barbara Long Murphree and the late Billy Fred Murphree. Lynn was a man with a big heart which complemented his outgoing personality. He had an unending passion for helping others which not only, was proven by his charter membership of Chickenbone Volunteer Fire Department, but also serving as Chief of the fire department from 2012 until his passing. Lynn didn't keep his community service to the people of Bruce; he enjoyed serving on the Calhoun County Fair Board every year. Lynn valued hard work and put his skills to the test every day at Haworth seating plant, where he was employed for two and a half decades. When Lynn wasn't working or catching the breeze on his boat, he would spend countless hours' observing the majestic wildlife the Lord created. Lynn, a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, didn't simply pass away; he merely transitioned into his new body in the land of eternal peace and joy. Lynn leaves behind his mother; Barbara Long Murphree of Bruce, Mississippi; The love of his life for over twenty years, Connie Rogers; one son, Jon (Kayla) Murphree of Houston, Mississippi; two brothers, Joey Murphree (Rhonda) and Kimmy(JJ)Murphree of Bruce, Mississippi; Grandchildren, Jon Hodge Murphree and Kayln Murphree of Houston; special friend, Haley Hubbard of Bruce, Mississippi; two fur babies, Firehouse and Suzie. Lynn was preceded in death by his father Billy Fred Murphree. The family will receive friends on October 26, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 P.M. at Parker Memorial Funeral Home in Bruce. In addition to the visitation, a funeral service remembering Lynn's life will take place on October 27, 2019 beginning at 2:00 P.M.at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Chapel. Bro. Wayne Cobb and Bro. Joey Hamilton will officiate the service. Interment will follow the service and take place in Memory Memorial Garden. Pallbearers will be: Michael Lee Brown, Phillip Fowler, Tom Peterson, Andrew Snellings, Keith Snellings, and Ricky Joe White. Honorary Pallbearers will be the current and past members of the Chickenbone Volunteer Fire Department Parker Memorial Funeral Home of Bruce and Vardaman are honored to serve the Murphree family in making arrangements remembering Lynn's life. Online condolences may be made at www.parkermemorialfuneralhomes.com
