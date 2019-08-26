Christine Murphree Burt, 92, passed away peacefully at North Mississippi Medical Center Extended Care in Pontotoc on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born and raised in the "village" of Reid on January 6, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Forrest L. Murphree and the late Maudie Stribling Murphree. Christine was a 1945 graduate of Vardaman High School, and was a life-long member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, playing the piano for many years. On September 14, 1946, she married William Tryon Burt upon his return from WWII, and they spent 55 wonderful years together until his passing in 2001. After high school, Christine rode the train from Houlka to Memphis to Draughon's Business College, where she received her Degree. During her career, she was a teaching assistant, office manager, and even picked cotton early in life. She liked to keep her hands busy, whether it was cooking, antiquing, or gardening. She was an expert seamstress. She also served her community as the Election Commissioner for Calhoun County and spent many late nights working at the courthouse. She believed in hard work and dedication, and thought with that anyone can accomplish anything they want. Her family and friends will miss her dearly, but they find comfort in knowing that she is now rejoicing in her Heavenly home. Pryor Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Burt family. A funeral service celebrating her life will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019, at 2:00pm at Pryor Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation on Sunday from 12:00pm until service time at the funeral home. Bro. Robert Alexander will be leading the service, with Bro. Benny Hill delivering the eulogy. Interment will follow at Poplar Springs Cemetery in Reid. Pallbearers will be Don Dugard, Ron Nolan, Rocky Fleming, Charles Dee Mahan, Larry Snellings, and Jerry Murphree. Honorary pallbearers will be John Burt, Charles Liles, Debbie Dunn, Sheila Freely, and Angie Newlin. She leaves behind her daughter, Dr. Miriam Clark of Pontotoc; her son, W.T. "Sonny" Burt, Jr. and his wife Rhonda of Houlka; grandchildren, Don Clark of Germantown, TN , Wesley Forrest Clark of Hattiesburg, and Charlsie Alexander (Rory) of Bruce; she was also blessed with three great-grandchildren, Audrey Christine Crocker, William Durrell Alexander, and Harrison Burt Alexander. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Tryon Burt; brothers, Wilbur Murphree, Hubert Murphree, Lee Murphree, Roy Murphree, and Paul Murphree; son in law, Donald G. Clark; and a grandson, John Martin Clark. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Poplar Springs Cemetery Fund. Expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at pryorfuneralhome.com.
