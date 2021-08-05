Danny Buford Murphree, 70, passed away Thursday, August 5, 2021 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Danny was the most loving father that thought the world of his children and grandchildren. He was a man of many trades over the years, but his time was most enjoyed hunting, fishing, or on the CB radio. No matter which of those things he was doing, he most likely had a good buddy by his side and a cold Dr. Pepper in his hand. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Danny is survived by his daughter, Gaye Winter(Mark); son, Danny Wayne Murphree(Heather); grandchildren, Hayden, Leah Grace, Gabe, AnnaLynn; special friend, Donna Ferguson; brothers, Donald Murphree and Stephen Murphree; sister, Elisabeth Lance; and a host of loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Gladys Murphree; mother, Trudie Murphree; brothers, Lynn Murphree and Laborn Murphree; and sister, Charlotte Maxey. Services will be Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 12PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Lane Galloway and Bro. Danny Washington officiating. Burial will follow in Poplar Springs Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Hayden Winter, Landon Murphree, Doug Bennett, Brad Hogue, Chris Pettit, and Bub Collums, Honorary Pallbearers: All his beloved hunting and CB radio buddies. Visitation will be Friday, August 6, 5-8PM at the funeral home and Saturday, August 7, 11AM until service time at the funeral home.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.