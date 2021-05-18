Elizabeth "Beth" Murphree, 17, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, as the result of an automobile accident. She was born August 29, 2003 to Glenn Murphree and Emily Sartin Murphree in Itawamba County. She was a member of Pine Grove Church of Christ. Beth attended IAHS and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Mark Neaves officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Thursday May 20, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her father; Glenn Murphree, mother; Emily Murphree, grandmother; Mary Earnestine Murphree of Fulton, brothers; Will Murphree, Matt Murphree, and Brady Sartin. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Jack Murphree. Pallbearers will be the Elders and Deacons of Pine Grove Church of Church. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
