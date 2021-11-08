John Daniel Murphree, 58, resident of New Albany, passed away peacefully Wednesday November 3, 2021 at North Alabama Medical Center in Florence, AL. A gathering of family and friends was held Monday November 8, 2021 from 6 PM until 8 PM in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Murphree was born January 31, 1963 in Aurora, IL to the late Augustus Wiley and Mary Grace Strawn Murphree. He received his education in the Aurora Illinois School District and was employed as a truck operator for 30 years with multiple companies throughout his career. Known to his trucker friends as "Silver Tongue Devil", Mr. Murphree will be remembered for his love of fishing, drinking coffee at Huddle House, and driving a truck. A kind man with a wilful attitude and free spirit, he will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. Memories will be shared by one sister, Sandra Tackett (Earl) of New Albany, one niece, Carolyn Fitzgerald of Satillo, two nephews, William Tackett (Belinda) of New Albany and James Lee Tackett (Lindsay) of Ingomar, two great nieces, Ariel and Jamie, two great nephews, Kyndell and Nate, and a special friend, Vivian Norton. The New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Murphree family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
