Laborn Newton Murphree, 82, passed away March 27, 2021 in his home, surrounded by his two children and their spouses. Laborn was a retired licensed practical nurse and tax preparer for many years. Up until he suffered a back injury while on the job, Laborn thrived in helping the elderly, during the time he worked in the nursing field. Laborn loved his family very much and demonstrated it in a multitude of ways. He was adventurous and enjoyed numerous vacations, trips, camping, and even white water rafting with his family. His love for God and the Bible were evident in his daily living. Laborn was a member of Houlka United Pentecostal Church. Laborn is survived by his children, Nathanael Murphree(Shari) and Paula Webb(Chris); grandchildren, Zack Murphree and Zoie Murphree; brothers, Donald Murphree(Patsy), Danny Murphree, and Steve Murphree(Myra); sister, Elisabeth Lance; special friend of the family, Teresa Bryant; and a host of nieces and nephews. Laborn was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Correan Tapley Murphree; parents, Gladys Buford and Trudie Elvira Costin Murphree; brother, Lynn Murphree; sister, Charlotte Maxey; nephew, Gary Wayne Henry; sister-in-law, Virginia Murphree; and niece, Cheryl Burress. Graveside Service will be held, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 2PM at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Bruce, MS with Bro. Lane Galloway officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc, MS is in charge of the arrangements. Nathanael and Paula would like to extend gratitude to Baptist Hospice of Batesville, MS for assisting in keeping Daddy as comfortable as possible, providing exemplary care, prayers, and treating us all like part of their family. Special recognition is to be given to Tiffany Jones and Jileene Aron of Hospice.
