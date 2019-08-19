Sherry Gene Murphree Loggins, 62, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at NMMC-Tupelo, MS. Sherry was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. Her greatest joy was being a Nanny to her grandchildren. She worked at Action for 28 years and after retiring she enjoyed caring for the elderly. Sherry was known for being a hardworking, kindhearted, giving person. She always enjoyed helping others. She attended Hayseed Cowboy Church. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Rickey Loggins; her children, Eric Loggins(Kollette) and Kristy Bolin (D.J.); her grandkids, Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins and Hunter Bolin; her step grandchildren, Austin Roberts and Ally Ruth Pannell; and her sister, Kay Smith(Michael). She is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne "Hoppy" and Imogene Murphree; and two sisters, Durenda King and Gwen Murphree. Services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11AM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Joey Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Thaxton Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Brandon Bolin, Cole Loggins, Ethan Loggins, Hunter Bolin, Mike Murphy, and Gary Murphy. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 5-8PM and Thursday, August 22, 10AM until service time.
