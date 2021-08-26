Brother Murphree passed away at the age of 92 on August 23, 2021 at his home in Myrtle, MS. He was born June 16, 1929, in Bruce, Mississippi. He loved spending time with family and he loved Jesus. His Visitation will be August 28, 2021 from 12:00 until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle, MS. Interment will be at the Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. He is survived by his wife: Margaret Sudduth Higgason Murphree; two daughters: Brenda Stepp (Garry), Robin McDonald (Joe); five sons: Robert Young (Suzy), David Wilkerson (Donna), Steve Wilkerson (Tammy), Wesley Higgason (Mache), Mark Higgason (Brandy); two granddaughters; 14 other grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter. Brother Murphree was proceeded in death by his wife: Mildred Murphree; his parents: Jesse Cleve and Etta Murphree; his brothers: Curt Murphree, Jack Murphree; one sister: Elvie Brown. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.