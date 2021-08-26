Rev. JC Landreth Murphree

Brother Murphree passed away at the age of 92 on August 23, 2021 at his home in Myrtle, MS. He was born June 16, 1929, in Bruce, Mississippi. He loved spending time with family and he loved Jesus. His Visitation will be August 28, 2021 from 12:00 until the funeral starts at 2:00 p.m. at Macedonia Baptist Church in Myrtle, MS. Interment will be at the Tippah Memorial Gardens in Ripley, MS. He is survived by his wife: Margaret Sudduth Higgason Murphree; two daughters: Brenda Stepp (Garry), Robin McDonald (Joe); five sons: Robert Young (Suzy), David Wilkerson (Donna), Steve Wilkerson (Tammy), Wesley Higgason (Mache), Mark Higgason (Brandy); two granddaughters; 14 other grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter. Brother Murphree was proceeded in death by his wife: Mildred Murphree; his parents: Jesse Cleve and Etta Murphree; his brothers: Curt Murphree, Jack Murphree; one sister: Elvie Brown. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com

