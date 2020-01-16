Virginia English "Gran" Murphree, age 99, died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Shearer-Richardson in Okolona, MS. She was born August 24, 1920 to William Frank English and Betty Mae Allison English in Wren, MS. She lived most of her life in Wren where she was a graduate of Wren High School and a member of Wren Presbyterian Church. She worked in the Garment Industry, and a Librarian, and worked at Bill and Jim's Friendship House. She enjoyed fishing, playing rook, reading, hanging out with friends, and going to church. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Wren Presbyterian Church with Staub Halbert, Dennis Smithy, and Maurice McIntosh officiating. Burial will be in Wren Cemetery. Survivors include two sons, Rusty Murphree (Lynn) of Wren, MS, and Ray Murphree of Wren, MS; one granddaughter, Molly Sims (Dusty) of Smithville, MS; two great grandchildren, Anna sims, and Lane Sims; special nephew, Murphree Evans; special cousin, Bubba Young; special friends, Nancy Schmidt, Reba Haney, Sandy Popiano, and Nancy Payne; and three special pets, Lucy, Rascal, and Earl. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Felix (Snooks) Murphree. Pallbearers are Glenn Schmidt, Bailey Haney, William Word, Phil Burks, Derrick Stephens, Dale Langford, Bubba Young, and Mike Vandiver. Honorary pallbearers are Friends of the Library, Tranquilizers; Murphree Evans, Elders of the Wren Presbyterian Church, Dr. Arthur Brown, and Randy Nicholson. Visitation will be from 3:00 until 6:00 p.m., Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Wren Presbyterian Church. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
