Ms. Barbara Ruth Wheeler Murphy, 73, went to be with God on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a long illness. She was born January 15, 1947 in Tupelo, MS. She is survived by 2 sisters, Jean Leech and Sarah Johnson of Tupelo, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Fairell and Myrtie Sue Griggs Wheeler; 2 brothers, Billy F. Wheeler and David Wheeler, and sister, Betty Sue Guess and her son Brad Murphy. She was a beautiful person and had a great singing voice. She loved to sing and play the guitar. She could have been the queen of country music. A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life will be at 2 PM, Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Allen Chapel Methodist Church at Gilvo. Private burial will follow in Gilvo Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gilvo Cemetery Fund, C/O Jean Walters, P.O. Box 303, Tupelo, MS 38802. Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
