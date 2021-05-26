Bobby Lee Murphy, 49, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born July 5, 1971 to the late Gene Edward Murphy and the late Geneva Ann Holladay Murphy. He was a sharpshooter in pool. He also enjoyed playing Bingo, and cards. He loved being around people and his family. Services will be 11:00 am on Friday May 28, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday May 27, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Survivors include his sister, Sandra (John) Rayburn of Golden; brother, Kenneth Murphy of Fulton; nieces: Shelia (Darrell) Ray and Misty Murphy; nephews: Richard White and Nathan Murphy Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Eddie Gene Murphy Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
