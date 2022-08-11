Paul "Eddie" Murphy, Jr. (64) passed away Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at his home. He was a member of Ozark Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, piddling with his tractors and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Services are 2 pm Sunday, August 14, 2022 in the Baldwyn Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Ray Guin officiating. Graveside services will follow in the Kirkville Cemetery. Visitation will be 12-2 pm Sunday at the funeral home. Eddie is survived by his wife of 34 years, Sandy Murphy; his daughter, Kristie Dye (Tracy); his honorary children, Charles and Christy Lindsey; his grandchildren, Kateline Lindsey (Christopher Hindo), Keylon Lindsey, Cody Dye, Kennedy Dye, Hunter Hester and Landon Warren and his great-grandchild, Blakely Lindsey. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul E. Murphy, Sr. and Etoyle Irene Murphy. Pallbearers are Brad Richey, Charles Lindsey, Keylon Lindsey, Christopher Hindo, Jimmy Ray Pettigo and Tracy Dye. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
