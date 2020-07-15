Mildred Earnestine Marshall Murphy, 101, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Tippah County Hospital Nursing Home in Ripley, MS. She was born June 6, 1919 in Union County, Mississippi to Oscar Ernest and Mary Etta Smith Marshall. Mrs. Murphy was a member of First Baptist Church in Ripley. She was a retired quality control inspector at Red Cap Manufacturing Company, formerly Blue Bell. She was an avid seamstress, and enjoyed reading, quilting, and crocheting. Most recently, she especially enjoyed crocheting baby blankets with matching caps and giving them to new mothers in her community. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Tippah Memorial Garden with Bro. Greg Beaty officiating. A visitation will be held thirty minutes before the service from 9:30 A.M. until service time at Tippah Memorial Garden. Because of the COVID-19, we ask that you wear a mask and practice social distancing during the visitation and the service. Mrs. Earnestine is survived by one son, James Allen Murphy (Martha) of Ripley; two daughters Betty Jo Murphy Bullock of Greenfield, Ohio and Patricia Murphy McBryde (Billy) of Ripley; one daughter-in-law, Becky Murphy of Iuka; one son-in-law, Jimmy Ritter of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; fourteen grandchildren, Lorrie Murphy Riley (Wade), Allen Murphy (Kerri), Darrell Bullock, Genell Bullock Gutlett (David), Michelle Bullock Miller, Eddie Murphy (Starla), Joy Murphy Holder (Jeff), Missy Murphy Lynn (Chuck), Brodie Murphy, Amy Murphy Hatfield (Kevin), Debbie Ritter, Bryan Ritter, Rita McBryde Smith (David), Laura McBryde Green (Shane); twenty-seven great-grandchildren and ten great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-seven years, Cecil Murphy; one son, Frankie Murphy; one daughter, Christine Murphy Ritter; one son-in-law, Doyle Bullock; four brothers, William Marshall, Terry Marshall, Leland Marshall , an infant Edward Marshall; and five sisters Marie Montgomery, Mary Crawford, Sally Hogue, Ruth Swanger and an infant Elizabeth Marshall. Pallbearers will be Allen Murphy, Wesley Murphy, Sam Green, Eli Carter, Kevin Hatfield, Kaleb Hatfield, Eddie Murphy, David Smith, Bryan Ritter. Memorials in honor of Mrs. Earnestine may be made to My Choices Pregnancy Life Center, P.O. Box 1351, Ripley, MS 38663 Expressions of sympathy for the Murphy family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
