46, passed away on Thurs., May 7, 2020 at her residence in Amory. Murry Murphy was born to John Ivy and her late mother, Annie Prescott on Jan. 19, 1974 in Chickasaw Co. She was a loving and caring grandmother. Mrs. Murphy was a faithful member of West Side Church of Christ. Murry Murphy is survived by her husband; Lee Paul Murphy of Amory. Father; John Ivy of Houlka. One daughter; Tatyana Murphy of Woodland. One son; Devin Murphy of Woodland. Five sisters; Rosie Smalley of Houston, Mary Wofford of Houston, Anniel Johnson of Grenada, Lou D. Davidson of Woodland and Shalesa Beene of Woodland. Two brothers; D.L. Boyd of Woodland and A.D. Boyd of Woodland. There are also four grandchildren. The service will be on Fri., May 15, 2020 from 6-7 p.m. at the Williams Memorial Chapel. Williams Memorial is in charge of all arrangements.
