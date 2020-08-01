Robert "Bob" Wilson Murphy, 77, of Pontotoc, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at University Medical Center in Jackson. He was born April 30, 1943 to Thomas Wilson Murphy and Connie L. Brown Forsyth. His hobbies were collecting and trading guns and hunting. He was a big sports fan, especially baseball. His favorite pastime was playing dominos with the guys at the VFW. Bob was a successful business owner and operated Bob's Gun & Pawn in Houston, MS for over 25 years. After retirement, he enjoyed patrolling the Tanglefoot Trail with the Pontotoc Sheriff's Department. He is survived by his wife, Linda Gray Murphy of Pontotoc; two children, Tambra Streetman (Randall) of Tupelo and Dustin Murphy of Columbus; three stepchildren, Phillip Chaney of Pontotoc, Amanda Chaney Russell (Eric) of Pontotoc, and Tonya Dabbs of Pontotoc; 15 grandchildren, Patrick Streetman, Brandon Streetman, Justin Streetman, Cody Hallmark, Brieanna Murphy, Leicee Murphy, Tayler Russell, Drew Russell, Grayson Russell, Elliott Chaney, Michael Chaney, Laura "Lulu" Chaney, Chance Dabbs, Faith Dabbs, and Whitt Dabbs; two great grandchildren, Olivia Streetman and Aubrey Murphy. He is preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Shawn Murphy and Jeff Murphy and one brother, Sammy Jr. Forsyth. Visitation will be from 12:00P.M. to 2:00P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pallbearers will be Patrick Streetman, Brandon Streetman, O.L. Melton, Dusty Curry, Randall Streetman, and Eric Russell.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.