Evelyn Faye Murphy Ryan, 91, died Monday, October 12, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born in Saltillo, September 18, 1929, the child of John Earl and Erma Lee Murphy and was a graduate of Cedar Hill High School. In 1948, she married Stanley Ryan, and they soon made Tupelo their home. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and was affectionately known as "Nanny" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She retired from Central Service Association after a 40 year career as a rate clerk. Faye enjoyed sewing, gardening, collecting Nativity scenes, attending WMU meetings, hosting Christmas brunches for her Sunday School class, and cooking- especially Sunday lunch for her family. She accepted Christ as a 12 year old girl, and was an active, longtime member of First Baptist Church, Verona where she served as Sunday School teacher for ladies for many years. At 70 years of age, she made a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Holy Land. Even after First Baptist Church, Verona's transition to Anchor Church, she remained a faithful member. She will be greatly missed and always in our hearts. Survivors include her daughter, Marilyn Wood and her husband, Randy of Tupelo; son, Phil Ryan of Tupelo; three granddaughters, Tara Harris and her husband, Jason of the Auburn Community, Miranda Maynard and her husband, Jon of Tupelo, and Morgan Adams and her husband, Lee of Fulton; one grandson, Bart Ryan of Pontotoc; four great-granddaughters, Caroline Harris, Mary-Evelyn Maynard, Georgia-Kate Maynard, and Mia Catherine Harris; and three great-grandsons, Parker Harris, Jordin Adams, and Theodore Adams; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews; and special care-giver Mae Patton. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Stanley Ryan; her parents; and an infant brother. Graveside services for family and friends honoring her life will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Lee Memorial Park with Dr. David Hamilton and Pastor David Ball officiating. Pallbearers will be Lee Adams, Barry Cayson, Jason Harris, Parker Harris, Jon Maynard, Bart Ryan, and Gary Scott. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Fidelis Sunday School Class of Anchor Church. Memorials may be made to Transformation Garden Ministry, 278 College Ave, Tupelo, MS 38801. The service will be recorded and may be viewed online Friday, October 16, 2020 at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com. "Show me Your ways, O Lord, teach me Your paths; guide me in Your truth and teach me, for You are God my Savior, and my Hope is in You all day long." Psalm 25:4-5
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.