William M. "Bill" Murphy (74) passed away Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Booneville. He was also an Eagle Scout, the President of the Booneville High School Class of 1965 and a veteran of the National Guard. He enjoyed making people laugh, feeding his birds, working on his International Scout and spending time with his family, especially his wife whom he loved dearly. He was a very generous and giving man. Services are 1 pm Saturday, May 7, 2022 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Bro. Trey Lambert and Bro. Tim Sisk officiating. Burial will follow in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be 10-1 Saturday in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Martha Murphy of Booneville; his sons, Chris Murphy (April) of Booneville and Matt Murphy (Ginger) of Booneville; his grandchildren, Kelsea Stanton (MJ) of Hickory Flat, Avery Claire, Walker Moses, Briar and Emsley Murphy all of Booneville; his great-grandchildren, Kaysen Reed and Hayden Tucker Stanton and a host of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, WM and Nelwyn Murphy and his grandmothers, Rausie Murphy Sparks and Verda Michael. Pallbearers are Geary Green, Mack Ethridge, David Moore, Hal Wilcoxon, Danny Jumper and Perry Murphy. Honorary pallbearers will be the Booneville High School Class of 1965. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church in Booneville. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
